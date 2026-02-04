Q2 EPS Estimates for Venture Global Lowered by Analyst

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Venture Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

VG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Venture Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Venture Global Stock Up 5.4%

VG stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Venture Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other Venture Global news, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $334,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $6,890,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $22,904,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Venture Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $11 price target — a prominent firm adding coverage and a constructive view can attract buy-side interest. The Fly: Raymond James Initiates Coverage

Raymond James initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $11 price target — a prominent firm adding coverage and a constructive view can attract buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply to $0.86 (from $0.64) and lifted Q3 and Q4 2026 quarter forecasts — a significant upward revision to forward earnings that can support a higher multiple. Note: the firm retains a “Moderate Sell” rating, so the revision is constructive but not an endorsement. MarketBeat: US Capital Advisors Estimate Changes

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply to $0.86 (from $0.64) and lifted Q3 and Q4 2026 quarter forecasts — a significant upward revision to forward earnings that can support a higher multiple. Note: the firm retains a “Moderate Sell” rating, so the revision is constructive but not an endorsement. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish narratives and coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, InsiderMonkey/MSN summaries) are raising investor awareness of VG’s growth and valuation upside — helpful for demand and liquidity. Motley Fool: Overlooked Stocks

Several bullish narratives and coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, InsiderMonkey/MSN summaries) are raising investor awareness of VG’s growth and valuation upside — helpful for demand and liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Venture Global announced timing for its Q4 2025 earnings release and conference call — an expected event that will be the next concrete catalyst for the stock. BusinessWire: Earnings Release Timing

Venture Global announced timing for its Q4 2025 earnings release and conference call — an expected event that will be the next concrete catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed a near-term Q2 2026 estimate slightly (from $0.21 to $0.20) — a minor downward tweak that is unlikely to change the overall outlook. MarketBeat: Q2 2026 Estimate Change

US Capital Advisors trimmed a near-term Q2 2026 estimate slightly (from $0.21 to $0.20) — a minor downward tweak that is unlikely to change the overall outlook. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors reduced FY2025 and Q4 2025 EPS estimates in a separate note — that downgrade to last-year estimates could be cited by bears and cap upside if quarterly results miss the newly lowered expectations. MarketBeat: FY2025 Estimate Reductions

About Venture Global

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Recommended Stories

