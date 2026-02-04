ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.9830. 68,563,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 323,294,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 10,161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

Further Reading

