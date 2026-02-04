ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,808,928 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 2,173,314 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,955,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,955,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.6%

NYSEARCA BITU opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $65.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

