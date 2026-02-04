PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

