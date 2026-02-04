Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Principal Value ETF $PY

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 61.69% of Principal Value ETF worth $72,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:PY opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

Principal Value ETF Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

