Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 19,576 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Corning worth $71,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 748.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Corning by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,683,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

NYSE GLW opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $117.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,148 shares of company stock worth $4,960,928. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

