Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $80.26 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,192,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $80,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 247.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 58.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MNST opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $83.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,981 shares of company stock worth $20,138,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Further Reading

