Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $75.70 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $75,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 11.8% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. President Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $42.00 target price on PayPal and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.