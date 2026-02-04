Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $63,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.0%

LFUS opened at $331.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $336.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.07, for a total transaction of $1,153,897.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,751.63. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $580,086.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,251.21. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

