Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 206,553 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $59,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 71,842 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Nextpower by 6.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextpower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nextpower by 7.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. Nextpower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Nextpower ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.43 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextpower news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,573.36. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $4,357,981.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,039,228.96. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 96,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,829 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Citigroup raised Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nextpower from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Nextpower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.32.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

