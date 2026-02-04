Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,629 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

