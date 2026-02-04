Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 6797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$88.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

