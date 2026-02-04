PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 2nd

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PNI opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both federal and New York State income taxes. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), a global fixed income investment firm. PNI invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the state of New York, its municipalities and related public authorities.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed with a focus on New York state general obligation and revenue bonds, including transportation, education, healthcare and utility-backed securities.

