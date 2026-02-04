Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXED. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Education Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Phoenix Education Partners Price Performance

Phoenix Education Partners stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Phoenix Education Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Education Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $21,681,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,774,000.

Phoenix Education Partners Company Profile

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

