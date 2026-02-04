Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE:PSX traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.75. 1,247,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $637,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,985. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,366 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

See Also

