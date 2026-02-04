Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 23,323,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,236,613. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after buying an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,270,157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,225,000 after buying an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

