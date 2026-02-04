Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.
PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after buying an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,270,157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,225,000 after buying an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Pfizer topped profit and revenue forecasts, helped by steady demand for established drugs (which helped offset COVID declines). Pfizer beats fourth-quarter profit estimates on strong drug demand
- Positive Sentiment: Obesity drug progress — mid‑stage VESPER‑3 data for Pfizer’s monthly GLP‑1 (PF’3944 / MET‑097i) showed up to ~12% weight loss with monthly dosing, supporting the pipeline and potential new long‑duration product revenue. Pfizer’s experimental drug shows up to 12.3% weight loss in mid-stage trial
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is confirmed but tepid — management updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.80–$3.00 (consensus ~$2.97) and revenue guidance $59.5–$62.5B (consensus ~$60.9B), leaving room for investor interpretation on upside vs. downside for the year.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious — major houses (Citi/Goldman et al.) continue Hold/Neutral ratings and price targets near the mid‑$20s, reflecting pipeline upside balanced against structural margin pressure. Balanced Near-Term Pipeline Upside Versus Structural Profit Headwinds Keeps Pfizer at Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term headwinds: COVID product rolloff, patent cliffs and margin pressure — management warned of profit declines and analysts flagged a multi‑year patent‑cliff impact (~$1.5B cited), which compresses near‑term earnings power. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and safety scrutiny could limit market share — rivals (Novo Nordisk, Lilly) remain dominant in obesity, and some coverage flagged side‑effect questions after the trial release; heightened competition and safety monitoring may cap pricing and uptake. Novo Nordisk: Pfizer weight loss drug offers credible new competition Pfizer weight-loss drug data raises questions about side effects, shares fall
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
