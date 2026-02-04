Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Hershey

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Analysts at Jefferies raised their price target to $207 (neutral rating), signaling modest upside and supporting investor confidence.

DA Davidson also lifted its price target to $207 (neutral rating), reinforcing the view that valuation upside exists around current levels.

Hershey announced an Investor Day for March 31, 2026 — a chance for management to lay out strategy, targets and margin/rationalization plans that could drive medium-term sentiment.

New seasonal product launches (Easter collection including Jolly Rancher Gummies and expanded Cadbury/Reese's SKUs) support near-term sales and merchandising momentum into the holiday period.

Analyst commentary from Zacks lists Hershey among consumer-staple names positioned to beat earnings, citing resilient demand, pricing discipline and easing cost pressures — a bullish catalyst ahead of results.

Zacks published a Q4 earnings preview for Hershey that highlights key metrics investors should watch; this is informational ahead of the report and may temper surprises.

Kalkine Media examines Hershey's role in the consumer staples portion of the S&P 500 — useful context for index-driven flows but not an immediate catalyst.

A Zacks piece on consumer staples earnings watchers notes margin pressure and cautious consumers across the group — a sector-level headwind that investors will weigh against Hershey-specific positives.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $185 price target, implying downside versus current levels and creating a countervailing analyst voice.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.84.

Hershey Stock Up 1.7%

HSY stock opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.11. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,115.60. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.67, for a total transaction of $298,005.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,215.73. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,450. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

