Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 185.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 112.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,847 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $163.44.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.