Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 185.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 112.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,847 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $163.44.
PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and solid top-line — PepsiCo reported EPS and revenue above expectations, with beverage strength internationally and resilient low‑sugar U.S. drink sales; management reiterated its FY2026 outlook. This supports the bullish view that the turnaround is gaining traction. PepsiCo tops quarterly revenue estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns boosted — PepsiCo raised its dividend and announced a sizable share‑buyback program (up to $10B), which is supportive for the stock’s valuation and income-oriented investors. PepsiCo reports strong Q4 revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment shifting — some investors/analysts are upgrading the stock after the results and improved outlook, describing a better risk–return profile. That can lend follow‑through buying. Seeking Alpha: Why upgrading the stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines and commentary — opinion pieces comparing PEP to Coca‑Cola and CEO comments on demographic trends (Hispanic consumers) add context but are less likely to move the price immediately versus hard financials. Why I Choose Coca‑Cola over PepsiCo
- Negative Sentiment: Price cuts on key snacks could pressure margins — management announced U.S. suggested retail price cuts up to ~15% on marquee snack brands to address affordability ahead of Super Bowl week. While aimed at driving volumes, investors fear margin erosion and signaling of weaker underlying demand. After Years of Increases, PepsiCo Pledges to Cut Prices on Snacks
- Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term demand worries for snacks — commentary (including from market voices) highlights headwinds to Frito‑Lay volumes (GLP‑1 impacts, affordability), which could keep investors cautious even after the beat. Jim Cramer on PepsiCo’s recent rally
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.