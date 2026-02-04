Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $454.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $261.25 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.45 and its 200 day moving average is $368.94.

Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.