Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 8.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $62,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.9% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 15.3% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 15.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.