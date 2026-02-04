Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,696 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,696 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $33,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 966.7% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 102.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,061,181.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,407. This represents a 59.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Cirrus Logic

Here are the key news stories impacting Cirrus Logic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on both EPS and revenue — Cirrus reported $2.97 EPS (well above consensus) and $580.6M in revenue, +4.5% year-over-year, showing healthy margins and profitability that materially beat expectations. Earnings Report

Q3 beat on both EPS and revenue — Cirrus reported $2.97 EPS (well above consensus) and $580.6M in revenue, +4.5% year-over-year, showing healthy margins and profitability that materially beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue guide above consensus — management set revenue guidance of $410M–$470M for Q4, which is higher than the street’s cited $383.7M consensus, giving some support to near-term topline expectations. (Company guidance disclosure reported 2/3/2026.)

Q4 revenue guide above consensus — management set revenue guidance of $410M–$470M for Q4, which is higher than the street’s cited $383.7M consensus, giving some support to near-term topline expectations. (Company guidance disclosure reported 2/3/2026.) Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call / transcript available — management commentary and the slide deck contain detail on product mix, customer cadence and inventory assumptions; investors should scan the transcript/slides for sales mix and margin drivers. Call Transcript

Full earnings call / transcript available — management commentary and the slide deck contain detail on product mix, customer cadence and inventory assumptions; investors should scan the transcript/slides for sales mix and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews and analyst commentary signaled the beat before results — several previews highlighted CRUS as positioned to outpace Q4 estimates thanks to smartphone/laptop demand and AI-driven chip demand. Earnings Preview

Market previews and analyst commentary signaled the beat before results — several previews highlighted CRUS as positioned to outpace Q4 estimates thanks to smartphone/laptop demand and AI-driven chip demand. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary interpreted the quarter as a cautious look ahead — despite the beat, several outlets and the company’s tone were read as “guiding lower” on near-term momentum, which can weigh on sentiment and drive profit-taking. Guidance Coverage

Some commentary interpreted the quarter as a cautious look ahead — despite the beat, several outlets and the company’s tone were read as “guiding lower” on near-term momentum, which can weigh on sentiment and drive profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Loop Capital cut CRUS from Buy to Hold with a $130 target, adding near-term selling pressure from investors who track sell-side positioning. Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrade — Loop Capital cut CRUS from Buy to Hold with a $130 target, adding near-term selling pressure from investors who track sell-side positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published appears anomalous/flat (reported zeros); treat as unreliable until updated filings confirm actual short positioning.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.