Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $41.45 Million Stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,409 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of D-Wave Quantum worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.56.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QBTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $218,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,690.08. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $257,562.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,462,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,451.98. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,916 shares of company stock valued at $65,591,314. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

