Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,914 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $35,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The business had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

