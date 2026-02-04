Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 4,717 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $473.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.80 and a 200-day moving average of $477.84. The company has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

