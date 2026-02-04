Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,185 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 55,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 798.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,127,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,857,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $351.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

