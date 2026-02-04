Pcm Fund (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 2nd

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Pcm Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PCM opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Pcm Fund has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Pcm Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.

