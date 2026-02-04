Payne Capital LLC Makes New $867,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Payne Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWF opened at $459.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

