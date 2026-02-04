Payne Capital LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Payne Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 4.0% of Payne Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.