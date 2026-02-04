Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.8%

PLTR opened at $157.88 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $376.30 billion, a PE ratio of 250.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.73.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,887.45. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and blowout FY‑2026 guidance: Palantir reported ~70% Y/Y revenue growth for Q4, beat EPS, and guided FY2026 revenue ~61% higher — a key catalyst sending shares higher. Business Wire: Palantir Reports Q4 2025

Q4 beat and blowout FY‑2026 guidance: Palantir reported ~70% Y/Y revenue growth for Q4, beat EPS, and guided FY2026 revenue ~61% higher — a key catalyst sending shares higher. Positive Sentiment: Commercial and U.S. government demand accelerating: U.S. commercial revenue surged (reported +137% Y/Y) and defense spending helped bookings — evidence AI adoption is driving larger deal sizes from existing customers. MarketBeat: Palantir’s Perfect 10

Commercial and U.S. government demand accelerating: U.S. commercial revenue surged (reported +137% Y/Y) and defense spending helped bookings — evidence AI adoption is driving larger deal sizes from existing customers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and price‑target lifts: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets (including Citi’s street‑high target, William Blair upgrades), which amplified buying interest. TipRanks: Citi $235 PT

Wall Street upgrades and price‑target lifts: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets (including Citi’s street‑high target, William Blair upgrades), which amplified buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Market context and technicals: PLTR jumped while broader software names lagged; trading volume spiked and analysts note the stock returned to a support/technical buy zone — higher volatility likely to continue. MarketBeat: Market Wrap

Market context and technicals: PLTR jumped while broader software names lagged; trading volume spiked and analysts note the stock returned to a support/technical buy zone — higher volatility likely to continue. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sustainability concerns: Several pieces warn PLTR still trades at extreme multiples (high P/E, P/S) and that sustaining 60%+ growth is a stretch — key risk if growth slows. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns

Valuation and sustainability concerns: Several pieces warn PLTR still trades at extreme multiples (high P/E, P/S) and that sustaining 60%+ growth is a stretch — key risk if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Hedge activity and insider selling: Reports show high-profile investors buying puts and persistent insider sales cited by data aggregators — raises short‑term caution despite the beat. 24/7 Wall St.: Michael Burry put positions (referenced)

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

