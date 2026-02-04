Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.0750.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company’s offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

