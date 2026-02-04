Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 and last traded at GBX 0.29. 2,296,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,582,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 24th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (0.80) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

