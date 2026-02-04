Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 751,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 690.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 296.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 466.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Ovintiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv closed its acquisition of NuVista Energy (C$2.7 billion), expanding its Alberta Montney footprint — a deal that increases scale and production optionality and should be viewed as strategic growth for OVV. Ovintiv Announces Closing of NuVista Energy Acquisition TipRanks Coverage

Ovintiv closed its acquisition of NuVista Energy (C$2.7 billion), expanding its Alberta Montney footprint — a deal that increases scale and production optionality and should be viewed as strategic growth for OVV. Positive Sentiment: National Bankshares raised its price target to $56 and kept an “outperform” rating — implying ~27% upside from the referenced price — which supports bullish investor expectations on valuation upside. BayStreet / TickerReport

National Bankshares raised its price target to $56 and kept an “outperform” rating — implying ~27% upside from the referenced price — which supports bullish investor expectations on valuation upside. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens initiated/maintained an Equal Weight/Hold view highlighting operational strengths and attractive valuation — a constructive but non-committal stance that may temper both upside and downside momentum. Seeking Alpha

Stephens initiated/maintained an Equal Weight/Hold view highlighting operational strengths and attractive valuation — a constructive but non-committal stance that may temper both upside and downside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Recent valuation/coverage pieces note mixed undervaluation signals after recent share moves — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance Valuation Check

Recent valuation/coverage pieces note mixed undervaluation signals after recent share moves — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded OVV from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” and has trimmed several near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2026/2027 and FY2026), even while making small upward tweaks to some later-year numbers — the persistent “Strong Sell” call and downward estimate revisions are a clear negative force on sentiment. Zacks Research

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.