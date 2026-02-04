Optimize Financial Inc Takes $591,000 Position in Guess?, Inc. $GES

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $370,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Guess? by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 19.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guess? by 9.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $791.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc is a global fashion brand known for its lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. The company designs, markets and distributes a portfolio of apparel products under various brands, including its flagship Guess line and the premium Marciano label. Through its vertically integrated business model, Guess? oversees product development, manufacturing arrangements, marketing and distribution across wholesale and retail channels.

Guess?’s product offerings span denim, ready-to-wear, handbags, watches, jewelry and footwear for men, women and children.

