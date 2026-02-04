Optimize Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Optimize Financial Inc reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Carvana by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and institutional buys: Several Wall Street firms (Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Needham, Deutsche Bank) have recent buy/overweight calls and higher price targets, and some institutional managers added to positions in Q4—these provide a bullish backdrop that can limit downside. MarketBeat Carvana analyst roundup

Neutral Sentiment: Competitive context: Coverage revisiting Hertz's Amazon partnership highlights evolving competition in online used-car sales — important context for long-term market share but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. Revisiting Hertz's Amazon Partnership

Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-law investigations: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz LLP, Block & Leviton and others have opened probes alleging potential misleading disclosures — this raises the prospect of litigation, settlements or regulatory scrutiny that typically weighs on stocks. Pomerantz investigation notice BFA law notice

Insider selling by senior executives: COO Benjamin Huston (10,000 shares at ~$411), CFO Mark Jenkins (12,750 shares at ~$410) and VP Stephen Palmer (1,000 shares at ~$393) disclosed recent sales — large C‑suite reductions can spook investors and are being cited alongside the legal headlines. SEC filings: Huston Form 4 / Jenkins Form 4 / Palmer Form 4

Credit risk concerns: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights Carvana's exposure to subprime auto loans ("The Subprime Cliff"), raising the risk of future credit losses and margin pressure if loan performance deteriorates — a structural risk investors watch closely for used-car retailers. Carvana: The Subprime Cliff

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at $30,464,884.80. This trade represents a 30.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total value of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,478,014.82. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,756 shares of company stock valued at $183,581,477. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $410.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.26. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $486.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.57.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.27.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

