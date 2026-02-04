Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $576,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,236.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,802,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.83.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WSM opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $220.93.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

