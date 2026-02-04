Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $574,000 Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. $ARCO

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emeth Value Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 1,973,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,907,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 79.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 191,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 53.8% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $8.80 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald’s menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

