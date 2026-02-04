Optimize Financial Inc Buys Shares of 36,028 Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 46.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.44. Kohl’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 1.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, CFO Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 335,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,012.75. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.