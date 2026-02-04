Optimize Financial Inc Buys Shares of 12,669 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.
In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.
