Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 5,067 Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.