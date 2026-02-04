Open Loot (OL) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges

Open Loot (OL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Loot has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $2.18 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Loot has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,107.18 or 1.00131425 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,958,824 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 781,958,824.11401463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.01479043 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,232,864.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.