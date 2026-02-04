Ondas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 226,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 155,958 call options.

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Rotron Aero — Ondas announced a definitive agreement to buy UK-based Rotron Aero, adding heavy‑fuel engines, loitering‑munitions technology and vertical‑takeoff platforms that vertically integrate propulsion and kinetic capabilities into Ondas’ product lineup. This materially strengthens its defense supply chain and attack‑capability roadmap. The New Defense Prime: Ondas Buys the Kill Chain

In related news, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 175,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,981.88. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $204,009.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,215.60. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONDS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of Ondas stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,840,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,549,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.46. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

