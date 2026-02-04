Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 123,903,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 110,804,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 175,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,981.88. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Ondas by 2,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 853,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 824,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,156,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

