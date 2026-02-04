Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 123,903,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 110,804,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
Key Headlines Impacting Ondas
Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of UK engine maker Rotron Aero expands Ondas into propulsion and loitering‑munition (kinetic) capabilities, securing a critical supply‑chain asset and moving the company toward being a defense prime. Ondas to Acquire Rotron Aero
- Positive Sentiment: DCMA “Blue UAS” approval for Ondas’ Optimus platform opens the Department of War (DoW) procurement channel — a meaningful regulatory gate that can accelerate large defense contracts. Optimus Wins Blue List Status
- Positive Sentiment: New strategic contract in the Asia‑Pacific for Airobotics (Ondas subsidiary) expands geographic footprint and provides near‑term revenue opportunity tied to national security missions. Ondas Secures Strategic Defense Contract in APAC
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option buying (226,970 calls, ~46% above typical call volume) signals bullish positioning by traders and could amplify upward moves or volatility in the shares if those positions are leveraged. (Options volume reported 2/4/2026.)
- Positive Sentiment: Management’s disclosed pro‑forma cash (~$1.5B), raised 2026 revenue targets and a growing backlog provide liquidity runway and reduce near‑term dilution risk — factors supporting a re‑rating as the company pivots to defense contracting. The New Defense Prime: Ondas Buys the Kill Chain
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased media coverage (e.g., new “Drone Stocks” trend listings) boosts retail awareness but is background publicity rather than a direct financial catalyst. The New Money Launches Drone Stocks Trend
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage warns that the move into kinetic systems and a new defense unit will test execution; concerns about integration, regulatory timelines and longer‑term profitability can drive profit‑taking and high intraday volatility. Blue List Win And New Defense Unit Test Investor Patience
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.
Ondas Trading Down 14.9%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.46.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas
In other news, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 175,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,981.88. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Ondas by 2,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 853,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 824,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,156,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.
The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ondas
- AI’s Next Phase Could Devastate Millions
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- Missed Nvidia? Your next 12-month window
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.