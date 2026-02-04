Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Raised to Strong-Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocean Power Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocean Power Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OPTT opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Ocean Power Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 304.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 31,555.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the third quarter worth $73,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) is a renewable energy company that develops and commercializes systems to harness clean, reliable power from ocean waves. Headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey, the company’s core focus is on the design, engineering and deployment of its proprietary PowerBuoy® wave energy converter. By capturing the mechanical motion of surface waves and converting it into electrical energy, Ocean Power Technologies aims to deliver environmentally sustainable power solutions for offshore and remote operations.

The company’s primary product line, the PowerBuoy®, employs a point‐absorber design in which a floating buoy moves relative to a seabed‐anchored spar.

