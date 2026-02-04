NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $47.96.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on equity securities of midstream energy partnerships. The fund seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of current distributions and capital appreciation by investing in publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and affiliated entities engaged in the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products and related commodities.

The fund’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward midstream energy infrastructure, including pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants.

