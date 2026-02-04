Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NAD opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds, issued by state and local governments across the United States. By focusing on high-quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with prudent risk management.

Launched in July 2022, NAD is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA with decades of experience in municipal bond investing.

