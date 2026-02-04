Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NPNYY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 68,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world’s oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company’s principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

