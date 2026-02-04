NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.280-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewJersey Resources Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. NewJersey Resources has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.90 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. New Street Research set a $54.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Williams Trading set a $55.00 price objective on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NewJersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $186,629.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,499.90. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NewJersey Resources this week:

Q1 beat: Reported $1.17 EPS vs. consensus $0.95 and revenue of $604.9M (up 23.8% YoY), showing better demand/earnings execution.

Raised FY2026 guidance: Company set EPS guidance to $3.280–3.43, above the consensus near ~3.13, implying stronger full‑year profitability and supporting analyst revisions.

Management tone constructive: Management highlighted utility strength on the earnings call and lifted outlook tied to core regulated operations, which underpins more stable cash flows.

Market/technical context: Trading volume is elevated vs. average and valuation metrics (PE ~16, market cap ~$5.2B) plus 50/200‑day moving averages suggest recent upward momentum, but watch liquidity and rate environment.

EPS down YoY: Quarterly EPS of $1.17 declined from $1.29 a year earlier, signaling some earnings pressure versus the prior period despite the beat.

Balance‑sheet/ratios to monitor: Liquidity ratios are modest (quick ~0.40, current ~0.73) and leverage (debt/equity ~1.36) is elevated, which could constrain flexibility if capex or financing needs rise.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

