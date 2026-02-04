New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $102,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,445,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

