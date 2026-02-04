NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Pramod Badjate Sells 3,000 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,968.42. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pramod Badjate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Pramod Badjate sold 4,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

NETGEAR Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,691,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,175,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 910,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

