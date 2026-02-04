NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Pramod Badjate Sells 3,000 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,968.42. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pramod Badjate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Pramod Badjate sold 4,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.
NETGEAR Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of NETGEAR
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETGEAR
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.
Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.