nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on nCino from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

nCino Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of nCino stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other nCino news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,906.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,442.19. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $176,750.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 618,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,914,373.67. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,169 shares of company stock worth $393,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in nCino by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in nCino by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

